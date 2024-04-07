Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.94. The company had a trading volume of 908,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.34. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

