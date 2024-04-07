Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE remained flat at $17.36 during trading on Friday. 862,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,444. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

