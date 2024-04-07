Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 146,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2043 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

