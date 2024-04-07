Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.03. 668,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,977. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

