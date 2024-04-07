Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock remained flat at $50.49 during trading on Friday. 1,453,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,694. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

