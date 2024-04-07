Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New $14.54 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,536,000. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.4% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 114,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.79. The company has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.87.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

