Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $681,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $252.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

