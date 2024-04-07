Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $597,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 177.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 136,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 87,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,236,000 after buying an additional 616,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 10.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 67,363 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $6,518,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 11.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 215,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.81. 1,059,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,602. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCS. Bank of America increased their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

