Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $546,000 in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,482,000 after acquiring an additional 127,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 318,446 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SASR. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 432,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $953.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.53 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

