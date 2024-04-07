Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $414,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.5 %

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. 2,054,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,157. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.