Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 261 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL traded up $19.39 on Friday, hitting $1,509.43. 45,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,736. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,272.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,480.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,448.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

