Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 172,571 Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 172,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC owned 0.28% of Titan International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Titan International in the first quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 800.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of TWI stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $747.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Activity at Titan International

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Titan International had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $390.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

