Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,689,411 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,689,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,582,000. Broadstone Net Lease comprises 2.9% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Insider Activity

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

