Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,605,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,867. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.