Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,835 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $455.38 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

