Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ET traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.84. 7,853,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,970,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

