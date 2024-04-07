Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,652 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Trip.com Group worth $44,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $48.14. 2,044,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

About Trip.com Group



Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

