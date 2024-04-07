Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Acquires 168,900 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Ryanair makes up 22.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.68% of Ryanair worth $205,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 1,523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 86.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $148.76.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

