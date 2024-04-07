Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $32,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TT

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TT traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.67. The company had a trading volume of 811,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,697. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $306.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.