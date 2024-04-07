Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 209 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWY. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $927,210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $718,622,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after buying an additional 615,485 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,260,000 after buying an additional 475,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,457,000 after buying an additional 170,243 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $194.17. The company had a trading volume of 295,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,067. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.02. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $136.24 and a twelve month high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

