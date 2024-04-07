Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBA. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $76,171.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,023.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $47.87. 346,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

