Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 11,548 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,636 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,566,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 146,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 553,722 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,368,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

FSM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. 10,915,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,985,474. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

