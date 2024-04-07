Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 369.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 472,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,314. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,269.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,269.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $94,108.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,062.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Argus raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Silk Road Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

