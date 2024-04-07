Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 369.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $94,108.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,062.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Kevin J. Ballinger bought 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $198,783.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,807 shares in the company, valued at $302,540.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $94,108.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,062.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

SILK traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 472,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,314. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $694.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SILK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

About Silk Road Medical

(Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

