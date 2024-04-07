Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 52.9% during the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,241,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 429,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 46.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 31,792 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,500. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 5,268.44% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $168,522.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,821.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shattuck Labs news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $168,522.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,821.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STTK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

