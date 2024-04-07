Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 5,989 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $11,663,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,241,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 429,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 181,036 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at Shattuck Labs

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $168,522.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,821.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shattuck Labs Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ STTK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 92,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,500. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $11.11.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 5,268.44% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

