TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,979,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $7,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

