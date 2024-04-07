Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.52 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.42 or 0.00007819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $18.52 billion and approximately $147.71 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,042,787 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,033,569.672269 with 3,470,607,813.368438 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.44227226 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $160,875,605.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

