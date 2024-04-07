Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on TITN shares. TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 52.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 241.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 509,919 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth $4,173,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth $276,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $23.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $539.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $35.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

