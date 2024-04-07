Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $610.00 at Evercore ISI

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $599.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $579.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $569.39 and its 200-day moving average is $523.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

