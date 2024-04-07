The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 11.6% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $16,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

