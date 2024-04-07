The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of Travelers Companies worth $61,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,286,000 after buying an additional 95,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.89. 856,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,890. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

