The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Raised by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,950 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Kroger worth $32,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

