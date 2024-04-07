The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Reduced by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.48.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $193.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

