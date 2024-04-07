The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $385.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $385.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $468.74.

Get Humana alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $313.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.79. Humana has a 12 month low of $299.23 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.