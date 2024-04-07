The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of KO opened at $59.51 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $256.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

