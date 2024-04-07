The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up 2.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.29.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $362.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

