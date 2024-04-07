The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297,006 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 294,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

