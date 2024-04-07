Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TCBI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,328.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,328.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,937,000 after buying an additional 245,074 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 85,793 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,405,000 after buying an additional 722,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.