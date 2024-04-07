Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.90. 136,439,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,880,752. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $525.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

