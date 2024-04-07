Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,239,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 156,372 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Tesla worth $804,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.90. The stock had a trading volume of 136,439,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,880,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.19. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.63.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

