Terra Self Reported Market Cap Hits $648.10 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Terra has a market capitalization of $648.10 million and $34.92 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000896 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000665 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 705,866,915 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

