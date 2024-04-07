Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TERN. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 138,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $856,009.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,152.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 186.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 53,998 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,840,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 997,700 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,560 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 179,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.63. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

