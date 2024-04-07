TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

T has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.86.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TSE T opened at C$21.77 on Wednesday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$21.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.95. The company has a market cap of C$32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.43.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0050832 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.62%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

