Telsey Advisory Group Raises Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $110.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

SIG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 4.1 %

SIG stock opened at $101.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $741,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,367,974.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.