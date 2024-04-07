TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Holdings Lowered by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for approximately 3.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TC Energy worth $36,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $38.21 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $42.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 139.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.