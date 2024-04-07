Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock opened at $115.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.68.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

