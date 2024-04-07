Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Haywood Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Tantalus Systems from C$1.85 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Tantalus Systems Stock Performance

About Tantalus Systems

Shares of TSE:GRID opened at C$1.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.03. Tantalus Systems has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$1.92.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.

