Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Haywood Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Tantalus Systems from C$1.85 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.
