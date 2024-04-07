Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $575.45. 767,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,349. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $360.36 and a one year high of $629.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

