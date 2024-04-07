Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 4.2% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $891,507,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,556,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $575.45. 767,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,349. The company has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.68. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.36 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

